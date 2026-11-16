Mauricio Pochettino announced his departure from the U.S. men’s national team and said “We need to move forward.” He is set to head to Manchester United once his Concacaf Nations League duties conclude, leaving U.S. Soccer responsible for naming his successor, according to the report.

The federation’s decision makers — CEO and secretary general JT Batson, COO Dan Helfrich, USWNT manager Emma Hayes and VP of sporting Oguchi Onyewu — could opt for a domestic hire or pursue a high-profile coach from abroad, the report added.

Pep Guardiola, 55, is listed as a marquee overseas candidate. Unattached after leaving Manchester City, Guardiola’s résumé includes title-winning spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City and a post-Barcelona sabbatical spent in New York. Guardiola cited burnout as the reason he left Manchester City in May and is six months into another sabbatical, details noted by Jeff Carlisle, who added there is no confirmation the job would interest him.

B.J. Callaghan, 45, is presented as a candidate who fits many of U.S. Soccer’s potential criteria. The Nashville SC coach has domestic success after a record-breaking MLS season in 2026, prior experience as an assistant and interim coach with the USMNT, and existing relationships with several veterans. Cesar Hernandez noted Christian Pulisic praised Callaghan in 2023, underscoring his existing ties to the player pool.

Steve Cherundolo, 47, currently with the United States U23s, also appears on the list. Cherundolo made 87 appearances for the national team and more than 400 for Hannover 96 as a player, then guided LAFC to a Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup double in 2022, an MLS Cup final in 2023 and a U.S. Open Cup in 2024. Jeff Carlisle also cited criticism Cherundolo received at LAFC for a conservative, counterattacking approach; Cherundolo told ESPN in 2023 that “there is more than one way to win a soccer game.”