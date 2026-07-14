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Scheffler favored at Royal Birkdale despite missed cut; McIlroy, Fleetwood follow

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Scottie Scheffler enters the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, as the betting favorite despite failing to make the cut at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open — his first missed cut in nearly four years.

SportsOddsHistory shows Scheffler listed at +620 for the final major of the season, his longest major-winning odds since the 2023 Open when he and Rory McIlroy were co-favorites at +700.

McIlroy sits a clear second on the board at +860, with Tommy Fleetwood next at 18-1. Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm are grouped behind Fleetwood, each listed at +1850, according to the SportsOddsHistory data.

Tom Kim’s stock in the betting market has risen after his victory at the Scottish Open, moving from roughly 100-1 into the 59-1 range. DraftKings reported that one bettor won more than $4 million in Scotland after wagering $47,700 on Kim at 84-1 odds.

Odds are provided by DK Sports and are subject to change.

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