Scheffler favored at Royal Birkdale despite missed cut; McIlroy, Fleetwood follow

Scottie Scheffler enters the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, as the betting favorite despite failing to make the cut at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open — his first missed cut in nearly four years.

SportsOddsHistory shows Scheffler listed at +620 for the final major of the season, his longest major-winning odds since the 2023 Open when he and Rory McIlroy were co-favorites at +700.

McIlroy sits a clear second on the board at +860, with Tommy Fleetwood next at 18-1. Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm are grouped behind Fleetwood, each listed at +1850, according to the SportsOddsHistory data.

Tom Kim’s stock in the betting market has risen after his victory at the Scottish Open, moving from roughly 100-1 into the 59-1 range. DraftKings reported that one bettor won more than $4 million in Scotland after wagering $47,700 on Kim at 84-1 odds.

Odds are provided by DK Sports and are subject to change.