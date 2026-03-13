Sepp Straka Shares Players Championship Lead After Weather-Delayed Opening Round

Sepp Straka delivered a composed, opportunistic performance in a stop-and-start opening round at the Players Championship, finishing with a 5-under 67 to sit in a tie for the lead when play was suspended due to darkness.

Straka’s round was built on resilience as much as scoring. He repeatedly escaped trouble, salvaging par on seven separate occasions. Those saves kept his momentum intact during a day when rhythm was difficult for many players to find amid delays and fading light. His patience was rewarded late in the round when he chipped in for eagle, a pivotal moment that moved him to the top of the leaderboard.

The Austrian’s ability to lean on his short game stood out. On several holes where errant approaches or missed greens could have led to dropped shots, he steadied himself with precise chips and confident putting. Instead of losing ground, he turned potential bogeys into pars, preserving a clean card and keeping pressure on the field.

As daylight waned and conditions grew more demanding, Straka continued to find fairways and give himself chances. The highlight came with the late eagle, where an aggressive yet controlled play around the green paid off, lifting him to 5-under and securing a share of the lead at the close of play.

Tournament officials ultimately suspended the round due to darkness, leaving a portion of the field unable to complete their opening 18 holes. Those players will return to finish their first rounds before moving on to the second round, while Straka will start Day 2 knowing his name is already on the top line of the leaderboard.

While the delays and uneven schedule affected the entire field, Straka’s poised response to the disruptions gave him an early advantage. With three rounds still to be completed and conditions likely to evolve, his strong start positions him well heading into the remainder of the championship. The Players Championship will resume with Straka among the leaders, aiming to build on an opening round defined by steady par saves and a timely burst of brilliance around the green.