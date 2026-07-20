Summer League Superlatives: Top Performers in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Summer League provided an extended look at this year’s top lottery class, according to summer league coverage. The top four picks — AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson — all had notable moments. Dybantsa led the Washington Wizards to a head-to-head victory over Peterson’s Utah Jazz on opening night, while Peterson still showed scoring savvy despite drawing frequent double teams.

Cameron Boozer was named the summer league MVP after leading the Memphis Grizzlies to the tournament’s championship game, according to summer league coverage. Boozer and the Grizzlies finished 4-2, and he averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists across six games.

Boozer adjusted smoothly to the professional level, with per-minute production similar to his freshman season at Duke. He exploited mismatches against smaller defenders and made in-game adjustments when facing bigger opponents, often moving well around the perimeter and finding teammates with cross-court skip passes and baseline looks. The young Grizzlies roster featured NBA players Cedric Coward, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Taylor Hendricks and Javon Small, which complemented Boozer’s balanced scoring and playmaking.

Caleb Wilson was selected as the most electric rookie, according to summer league coverage. The 20-year-old, listed at 6-foot-9, arrived after his one-and-done season at North Carolina was cut short by a right thumb injury and generated sustained buzz in Las Vegas. Wilson produced highlight plays, including emphatic dunks, rim protection, transition pushes, long outlet bounce passes on the run and evidence of an improved three-point shot while thrilling Chicago Bulls fans.

The top tier of the 2026 class faced competition for attention from returning 2025 lottery picks, and Yaxel Lendeborg, the 11th pick, led the Golden State Warriors to the summer league title on Sunday, according to summer league coverage. Players had to appear in at least two games to be considered for the superlatives, and those who stayed for the entire event received extra credit.