1982 Brewers’ spirit echoes as 2026 Milwaukee team wins with old-school style

The return of the World Series to Milwaukee in 2026 drew frequent comparisons to the Brewers’ 1982 run, with the home crowd and a hard-nosed style of play creating a throwback atmosphere. The left-field stands at American Family Field pulsed with noise during the series, and the sellout crowd was reportedly completely seated two hours before the first pitch.

Before Game 1, former owner Bud Selig presented the ceremonial first pitch to Robin Yount. Yount, wearing a sports coat belonging to the late broadcaster Bob Uecker, removed the jacket to reveal his retired No. 19 with “Ueck” on the back and threw the first pitch to a booming ovation.

The Brewers won Game 1, 3-2, and followed with a 5-4 victory in Game 2, both wins characterized in the report as a “beautiful, hard-nosed, fundamental brand of baseball.” Right fielder Sal Frelick said of the Game 1 atmosphere, “This place is nuts. When I ran out on the field for the first time, with all the lights going off, it was like being in a movie. I was so fired up, I thought, ‘I just want to hit someone.’ When I got on base, I said, ‘I just want to get dirty.'” After his second-inning single in Game 1, Frelick stole third with a headfirst slide.

Game 2 featured another comeback, the team rallying from a 4-0 deficit in the first inning — the seventh comeback victory of the postseason and the second time in three games the club erased a four-run hole, according to the account. Aaron Ashby recorded the final five outs and extended his postseason scoreless streak to 15 2/3 innings.

Observers drew direct links between the 2026 team and the 1982 “Harvey’s Wallbangers,” a crew known for power, personality and nicknames such as “Rockin’ Robin” and “Stormin’ Gorman.” Manager Harvey Kuenn was noted for a wooden leg and dry wit. Paul Molitor called the connection between the teams “so cool,” adding, “It’s so nice to be remembered, especially by a team that plays like this team plays.”