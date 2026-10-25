The Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers meet in a World Series that, while light on big‑money names, features two of baseball’s most watched young players. Junior Caminero and Jackson Chourio arrive in the Fall Classic as rising stars making their first World Series appearances, according to the source.

Caminero is a 23‑year‑old right‑handed slugger for the Rays noted for his power and swagger. Just two full major league seasons into his career, he has hit 94 home runs, and his .276/.360/.524 slash line this season has been highlighted as likely to place him near the top of American League MVP voting in November, according to the source.

Chourio, a 22‑year‑old outfielder for Milwaukee, is described as an electric, all‑around talent. He has produced three 20‑home‑run/20‑stolen‑base seasons, including a career best 25 homers and 23 steals this year. His postseason numbers stand out: six home runs, 45 total bases and 19 RBIs — the most by any player 22 or younger in MLB playoff history, according to the source.

Both players followed relatively unheralded international paths to prospect prominence. Chourio signed out of Venezuela for $1.9 million in January 2021 and debuted that year in the Dominican Summer League as a 17‑year‑old. He was ranked No. 8 in the Brewers’ system with a 45 future value entering 2022, advanced quickly through the minors, and signed an eight‑year, $82 million extension before the 2024 season; he spent all of 2024 in the big leagues, according to the source.

Caminero signed out of the Dominican Republic with Cleveland for $87,500 in July 2019, the same class that included Jasson Domínguez. His 2020 pro debut was delayed by the pandemic, and he broke into pro ball in 2021 with 43 games in the Dominican Summer League, turning 18 during the season and producing nine home runs and a .914 OPS, according to the source.

Statistically and stylistically the two differ: Chourio is praised for being a rare, well‑rounded player who combines plus hitting, above‑average baserunning and plus defense with 65‑grade raw power, while Caminero is characterized primarily as a dynamic young power bat for Tampa Bay, according to the source.