Week 7 highlights: Williams rescues Bears; NFL’s first game in France features Rodgers

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season opened Thursday night when Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams rallied his team to a 30-24 victory over the New England Patriots. The game unfolded on a night when Bears fans remembered Mike Ditka.

The week continues Sunday with the league’s first regular-season game in France, a matchup between the New Orleans Saints (2-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will feature 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers under center for Pittsburgh and is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Saints-Steelers matchup will be televised on NFL Network, which carries the 9:30 a.m. ET window for the international game.

Sunday’s afternoon slate begins at 1 p.m. ET and will include seven games before the final three contests of the day, according to the NFL schedule released for Week 7.

The day concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the late window airing on NBC. Coverage and highlight packages will collect the top plays and best moments from the Steelers-Saints game at the Stade de France.