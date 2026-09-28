2026-27 NBA: Trades, media-day news and roster moves

The 2026-27 NBA season began last Tuesday with the Houston Rockets holding media day, followed by the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The remaining 28 teams were scheduled to hold media days Monday ahead of most teams beginning training camp Tuesday, according to ESPN.

On Sept. 26, the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets completed a deal that sends rookie Rob Dillingham to Charlotte in exchange for veteran shooter Buddy Hield and cash, the teams announced Saturday, according to ESPN.

Stephen Curry agreed to a two-year, $116 million extension that made him the first player in league history to reach $600 million in career on-court earnings, and his decision to take $10 million less than the maximum projects to give the Golden State Warriors nearly $38 million in 2027 cap space, ESPN salary cap analyst Bobby Marks reported. That figure could rise to about $55 million if center Kristaps Porzingis is waived; Porzingis’ $20 million salary for next season is guaranteed for $3 million, Marks wrote. Marks added that projections include a $17 million free-agent hold for Brandin Podziemski, who is eligible to sign an extension through Oct. 19. Marks also noted that for Golden State to have substantial room, forwards Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III would need to sign elsewhere or accept significantly lower salaries; both are projected free agents next summer, according to Marks and ESPN.

The Hornets announced that Kon Knueppel will miss at least the entire preseason because of a left hamstring injury, according to ESPN. In other roster news, LeBron James said his longtime friendship with Tyrese Maxey and a desire to help Joel Embiid win a first championship were major factors in his decision to sign a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in July, according to ESPN.

The Memphis Grizzlies have waived guard D’Angelo Russell, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania. Russell was the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft and has been named an All-Star once in his career, according to ESPN.