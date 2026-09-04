2026 NFL X factors: One key player to watch for each team

The NFL season is six days away and a season preview examines 32 X factors — one per team — players whose individual performance can materially alter their club’s fortunes, according to the piece. The writer defines an X factor as the player most likely to explain a surprisingly strong team season: if the team overperforms, that player’s season almost certainly did, and vice versa.

The preview imposes three self‑made restrictions to focus the exercise. Quarterbacks and coaches are excluded because their play typically dwarfs any single position’s impact. Rookies are also left off the list, since the writer treated first‑year players separately and assumed every club could be transformed by a surprising rookie leap.

Last year’s X factors included Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III — who became Super Bowl MVP — and wide receivers George Pickens and Stefon Diggs. The preview also noted several X factors whose seasons went the other way, naming Bills receiver Keon Coleman, Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones and Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis.

Arizona’s designated X factor is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The preview notes the Cardinals enter the season with relatively few established above‑average starters: safety Budda Baker, edge rusher Josh Sweat, tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson. Rookie third‑pick quarterback Jeremiyah Love was described as close to providing a third offensive difference‑maker.

New head coach Mike LaFleur, a member of the Sean McVay coaching tree, was described as operating an offense that does not typically feature a traditional, big‑frame sideline X receiver. Over the past two seasons, Harrison’s targets have come from the wide alignment on 78.6% of throws (24th among 106 wide receivers) and he has averaged 13.1 air yards per target (17th), according to the preview. The piece suggests LaFleur could move Harrison more across the formation.

The preview adds that Arizona’s quarterback play figures to be rough this season, and that strong seasons from Love and Harrison could provide a critical influx of playmakers to keep the offense dangerous even with below‑average quarterback play. The series proceeds with an X factor for each franchise, beginning with the Cardinals.