Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Bayern monitor PSG winger Désiré Doué

Paris Saint-Germain winger Désiré Doué is attracting interest from several top clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City among those monitoring the 21-year-old, according to TEAMtalk. Bayern Munich are also reported to be tracking the France youth international.

PSG, however, appear to be working to keep Doué in Paris. TEAMtalk says the club is advancing contract talks to extend the winger’s deal beyond 2029, a development that could complicate any prospective transfer this winter.

In Italy, Juventus have reportedly targeted Monaco striker Folarin Balogun as their top January priority. Tuttosport states the 25-year-old USMNT forward is expected to leave Monaco after a planned €40 million move to Everton collapsed, and that Juve are weighing technical and financial factors while also considering Atlético Madrid’s Alexander Sørloth and Frosinone loanee Antonio Raimondo as alternatives.

Chelsea are said to have shifted attention to AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott after a failed summer approach, according to Florian Plettenberg. The 23-year-old England international has also attracted interest from Liverpool, which is reportedly keen to reunite him with manager Andoni Iraola. TEAMtalk adds that Bournemouth are eyeing AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit and Lazio’s Kenneth Taylor as possible replacements.

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari is another name linked with multiple suitors. TEAMtalk reports that Chelsea, AC Milan, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are among the clubs most keen on the Sweden international, whose contract runs until the summer with Brighton holding a one-year extension option. TEAMtalk also lists several other clubs that have been linked to Ayari, including Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Juventus.

Other reported links around Europe include Chelsea’s continued admiration for Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite (Football Insider); scouts from multiple Premier League clubs watching Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi (TEAMtalk); Bayern monitoring Newcastle loanee Nick Woltemade at Juventus (Gazzetta dello Sport); and Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus tracking Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall (TEAMtalk). Additional reports cover transfer priorities and targets for Manchester United, Brighton, RB Leipzig, Lecce, Leeds and Fiorentina, as detailed by Football Insider, Tuttosport and Nicolò Schira.