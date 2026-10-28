Why the Soweto Derby remains South Africa’s most anticipated fixture

According to the provided text, the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs remains South African — and even African — football’s most anticipated fixture, despite both clubs struggling to keep pace with Mamelodi Sundowns in recent years.

Their continued popularity stems from long histories and the size of Soweto, the source says. Soweto is described as South Africa’s largest historical township, with a population close to 2 million people, making up almost a third of the broader Johannesburg metropolitan area.

Orlando Pirates were formed in 1937 and, according to the source, provided inspiration to black South Africans during the apartheid years. Kaizer Chiefs were created in 1970 by former Pirates star Kaizer Motaung after he returned from the North American Soccer League. The founding of Chiefs coincided with the rise of the Black Consciousness Movement, and the club is said to have ingrained itself in the national psyche as a symbol of Black excellence.

The text highlights a landmark moment in 1975 when Chiefs beat Cape Town’s Hellenic 2-1 at Rand Stadium in the Chevrolet Champions of Champions — the first time a predominantly Black team defeated a traditionally white side, even though Chiefs lost the tie on aggregate. In 1978 South Africa’s first multiracial football league began, the source notes, with the country holding its first democratic election in 1994.

The two clubs are also linked by continental and personnel history. Orlando Pirates became the first South African club to win what is now the CAF Champions League in 1995, beating Côte d’Ivoire’s ASEC Mimosas 3-2 on aggregate, with Jerry Sikhosana scoring the decisive second-leg goal. Many players have represented both clubs since Motaung left Pirates and founded Chiefs; the first three to cross the divide were Ratha Mokgoatlheng, Msomi Khoza and Zero Johnson. The source cites later examples such as Jimmy Tau — a title winner with both clubs — and more recent moves by Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako from Pirates to Chiefs.