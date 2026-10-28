Brewers fans swarm Tropicana Field as team stands one win from title

The Milwaukee Brewers can clinch their first World Series title Tuesday night at Tropicana Field after a 10-1 victory in Game 3 that left them with a 3-0 series lead. Fans from Milwaukee have traveled to Florida in large numbers for a chance to witness a potential championship closeout away from Wisconsin.

Supporters in blue and yellow were visible throughout the ballpark, with concourses crowded as more fans arrived following the decisive Game 3 win. The earlier appearance of Milwaukee fans when the team led 2-0 has been amplified by additional reinforcements on Florida’s west coast.

The Brew Crew contingent has been audible inside The Trop. Supporters behind Milwaukee’s dugout on the third-base side could be heard chanting the club’s name and calling out “Yeli, Yeli” early in Game 4, a presence that stood out even as the crowd mixed Rays and Brewers fans.

Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell said the density of visiting fans was noticeable before the game, beginning during batting practice and even while players were stretching. Mitchell described the steady “let’s go Brewers” chants around the field as a special element of the road atmosphere.

Players engaged with the traveling supporters during pregame activities, and signage and team colors were prominent around the park. With Milwaukee one victory away from the franchise’s first World Series crown, the visiting contingent supplied a pronounced presence for what could be a memorable night for the club and its fanbase.