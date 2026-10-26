Brewers at Rays — World Series Game 3 lineups and live updates

Game 3 of the 2026 World Series moves to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, with the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the Tampa Bay Rays at 8 p.m. ET, according to the game notes. The ballpark is promoted in the notes as “The Trop,” where the series shifts for the next three contests.

Tampa Bay arrives in Game 3 after two straight losses in Milwaukee, and Milwaukee is positioned to move closer to its first-ever title, according to the game preview. Starting pitchers for the matchup are Robert Gasser and Freddy Peralta, as listed by the teams.

The Brewers’ starting lineup lists Jackson Chourio (R) in left field atop the order, followed by Jake Bauers (L) at first base and Christian Yelich (L) serving as designated hitter. William Contreras (R) is the catcher, Brice Turang (L) is at second base, Garrett Mitchell (L) patrols center field, Cooper Pratt (R) is the shortstop, Sal Frelick (L) occupies right field and David Hamilton (L) is at third base.

Tampa Bay’s projected lineup opens with Yandy Diaz (R) as the designated hitter and Ryan Vilade (R) at first base. Chandler Simpson (L) is listed in left field with Junior Caminero (R) at third base. Ben Williamson (R) is at second, Jonny DeLuca (R) in center, Victor Mesa Jr. (L) in right, Nick Fortes (R) catching and Taylor Walls (S) at shortstop.

Coverage surrounding the game will include pregame lineups, live in-game updates and postgame takeaways, as noted in the series preview. Key links provided with the notes include information on how the World Series is decided, a playoff MVP tracker and the full postseason schedule.