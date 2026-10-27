Jackson Chourio’s October ascent fuels Brewers in World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jackson Chourio, 22, produced four hits in Game 3 of the World Series as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1, accounting for a quarter of Milwaukee’s 16 hits in the game, the report said. It was Chourio’s 23rd career postseason appearance, all coming over the past three seasons, and made him the first 22-year-old in 80 years to collect four hits in a World Series game.

Brewers hitting coach Daniel Vogelbach described Chourio as still very young, noting the player could be in college by age. Chourio, speaking in Spanish, emphasized keeping calm and focusing only on positive outcomes as his approach in high-pressure moments.

Chourio’s October résumé has built steadily. He had a multi-hit performance in his 2024 postseason debut and hit .389/.421/.667 in the 2025 NLDS. This postseason has been another step up: the sequence of plays included calmly tracking down a Ty France fly ball that struck a roof cable in the NLDS and delivering a walk-off single against closer Mason Miller the following day, according to the account.

Brewers personnel and teammates pointed to both physical tools and growing maturity. Matt Arnold, the club’s president of baseball operations who was the general manager when Milwaukee signed Chourio out of Venezuela as a 16-year-old in 2021, said Chourio is becoming a superstar. Right fielder Sal Frelick said performances like this are now expected, while captain Christian Yelich credited Chourio’s composure in big moments. Field coordinator Néstor Corredor, who coached Chourio in the Venezuelan winter league and the World Baseball Classic, described the player learning to work counts, shorten his swing and rely on the lineup around him.

Statistically, Chourio’s October production contrasts with the broader trend. Over the past three seasons the league’s OPS is 39 points higher in the regular season than the postseason, but Chourio’s regular-season OPS from 2024–26 was .799 compared with a .882 OPS in the playoffs. Backup catcher Gary Sánchez, speaking in Spanish, said Chourio seems to thrive more in postseason environments.