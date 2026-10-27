Bucks rib Florida sports after Brewers’ World Series win and Heat loss

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 110-102 on Monday night and then targeted two Florida teams on social media: the Miami Heat and the Tampa Bay Rays. The post came as the Milwaukee Brewers were closing out a dominant Game 3 in the World Series.

The Brewers defeated the Rays 10-1 in Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead. The Bucks’ social post appeared before the Brewers’ game had concluded; the baseball contest was still in its final third with Milwaukee leading 10-0. The Brewers used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away and closed out the victory about 40 minutes later at Tropicana Field.

The Bucks highlighted both the Rays’ impending loss and the Heat’s defeat with a social graphic that read, “Bad day to be a Florida sports fan.” Miami fell 113-109 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, dropping the Heat to 0-4. The Bucks dealt franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat in a blockbuster trade in June.

Teams are 25-0 when leading 3-0 in the World Series, according to ESPN Research. With the Brewers up three games to none, they sit one victory away from their first World Series title.

The win for Milwaukee also snapped the Bucks’ 0-3 start to the NBA season. Guard Tyler Herro led the team with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Ryan Rollins added 19 points. The Bucks and Brewers have been closely linked since the fall, with Game 1 of the World Series coinciding with Milwaukee’s regular-season opener; the Bucks adjusted their tipoff time to avoid a conflict. The teams will meet again when the Bucks host the Heat on Nov. 18, and Game 4 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday in Tampa Bay.