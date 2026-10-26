Thunder to miss Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace for months after surgeries

Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams and guard Cason Wallace will undergo surgery and are expected to miss several months, general manager Sam Presti said Monday. Williams suffered a dislocated left ankle and a fractured fibula late in a 108-101 win over the LA Clippers and was placed on a stretcher; Wallace left the game in the first quarter and did not return after being diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Both players had been projected as starters. The Thunder had counted on Williams to regain his All-Star form from the 2024-25 season and expected Wallace to take a regular starting role after signing a five-year, $139 million extension before the season began.

Williams has battled a string of injuries in recent seasons, missing 49 regular-season games recovering from right wrist surgery and subsequent hamstring issues. He appeared in five regular-season games and logged 107 total postseason minutes as Oklahoma City lost to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games in the Western Conference finals last season.

ESPN reporters and analysts called the development the biggest early-season story so far for the championship picture. Tim MacMahon described the scene inside the Thunder organization as one of emotional devastation, noting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visibly tearing up on the court and pointing to Williams’ recurrent injury misfortune despite his conditioning and rehab work. MacMahon also referenced Williams’ memorable contributions during the 2025 title run.

ESPN analysis also highlighted the roster and defensive consequences. Oklahoma City entered the week 3-0 but has already trimmed perimeter depth in the offseason by trading Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe. With Williams and Wallace sidelined, ESPN noted the Thunder’s perimeter defensive corps is markedly thinner and that only Alex Caruso remains among their recent elite perimeter defenders — a player the team prefers to load-manage through the regular season.