How 12 NBA season debuts fared: Kawhi, Lillard, Kessler and more

“You only get one chance at a first impression,” Portland guard Ja Morant said Wednesday, and the opening week of the NBA season produced a mix of strong introductions and outings players likely would prefer to redo. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics blew a 22-point lead to the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama went 1-for-13 in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Miami Heat were routed at home by the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Ben Golliver.

Kawhi Leonard opened his Raptors tenure with a flourish. Back in Toronto for a home opener against the Chicago Bulls, Leonard scored 23 points and had four steals in a blowout win while logging just 24 minutes. The Raptors’ 43-point margin tied for the fifth-largest in franchise history, and Toronto got 20-plus points from Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, Golliver noted.

Damian Lillard provided a jolt for the Portland Trail Blazers in his first game for the team since 2023. The nine-time All-Star scored 25 points and hit six 3-pointers as Portland raced to a 21-0 lead and rolled to a 124-83 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Ja Morant added 14 points and eight assists in 23 minutes. Golliver raised the question of whether Lillard and Morant form the ideal starting backcourt for Portland.

Center Walker Kessler delivered a near-perfect debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, making all 12 of his shot attempts, including 10 dunks, and grabbing nine rebounds in a blowout of the Golden State Warriors. It was Kessler’s first regular-season game since last October and his first with the Lakers after arriving from Utah in a sign-and-trade. Shaquille O’Neal called Kessler “the best big man in the NBA,” and Lakers coach JJ Redick praised his ability to change ends quickly, per Golliver.

Golliver grouped the season-opening performances into tiers: Great (Kawhi, Dame, Kessler, Oklahoma City’s starting five), Good (LaMelo, LeBron, Anthony Davis, Paul George, Darius Garland) and Rough (Giannis, Yaxel vs. Luka, Miles Bridges), summarizing the first impressions around the league.