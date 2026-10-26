Early Week 8 looks: Lions-Vikings and Packers-Panthers draws analyst backing

Week 7 is largely complete and attention turns to Week 8, where two games have drawn early interest from analysts. The Minnesota Vikings, still unbeaten, visit the Detroit Lions as underdogs in an NFC North matchup. The Green Bay Packers host the Carolina Panthers, with both teams coming off losses. Analysts Matt Bowen and Pamela Maldonado offered early bets and reasoning ahead of potential line movement.

Bowen is backing the Lions at an early line of Detroit -3 against Minnesota. He highlighted the Vikings’ pressure package under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, noting the unit leads the NFL in blitz rate at 69.9 percent and is tied for the league lead with 21 sacks. Bowen pointed to Jared Goff’s performance against the blitz this season, saying Goff has completed 72.7 percent of his throws when blitzed and he expects that to matter in the matchup.

Maldonado is fading a low-scoring view for the Packers-Panthers game, taking the over 47.5. She emphasized Carolina’s ability to put points on the board while also yielding points, and cited Bryce Young’s available weapons. On the Green Bay side, Maldonado said the Packers have struggled to get off the field on third down and have had an ineffective running game, a concern against a defense allowing 5.2 yards per carry. She also noted Jordan Love has downfield options in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.

Both analysts included their prior-week calls and outcomes. Bowen’s previous pick was Vikings -5.5 against the Colts, a game that finished Vikings 16, Colts 10. Maldonado’s prior selection was the Dolphins-Jets under 39.5, which ended Dolphins 28, Jets 25.

Odds cited in the early breakdowns were from DraftKings and noted as subject to change. The analysts offered these early positions ahead of further adjustments to Week 8 lines and futures markets.