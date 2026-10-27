NFL

Students Send Get-Well Cards to Jalen Hurts; Channelview Names ‘Jalen Hurts Day’

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Pamela Hurts, a schoolteacher, posted a TikTok video on Monday showing get-well cards from her students for her son, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, according to the video. The Channelview School District declared Monday “Jalen Hurts Day” in support of him.

In the clip, Pamela Hurts said she planned to read “every last one of them,” and she read a card from an eighth-grade student named Linda that said in part, “You can overcome this and Jalen Hurts will overcome this as well.”

Hurts is expected to miss the season due to blood clots in his lungs.

Hurts was sidelined after the Eagles played the Washington Commanders in London in Week 5. He was initially diagnosed with what was described as superficial blood clots in his leg and played the whole game.

He is not allowed to participate in football activities while on anticoagulation medication, and the NFL and NFL Players Association are working together to review the handling of his diagnosis.

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