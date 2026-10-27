Chargers rookie Akheem Mesidor carving out role early in 2026 season

Akheem Mesidor has stood out early for the Los Angeles Chargers after being taken in the first round of the 2026 draft. The 25-year-old linebacker, listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, is between teammates in age — a year younger than Daiyan Henley and a year older than Tuli Tuipulotu — a detail that drew a laugh from safety Derwin James Jr., who added that there is no age limit on playing, according to ESPN.

Through seven weeks, Mesidor has 24 tackles, tied for fifth on the team, 2.5 sacks (second on the club) and five quarterback hits, which rank tied for third. He has played 191 snaps, fifth among Chargers linebackers, and delivered a breakout performance in Week 5 at Denver when he led the team with eight tackles and sacked quarterback Bo Nix once; Nix fumbled on one of those plays but the Broncos recovered, according to ESPN.

Coaches and teammates have praised Mesidor’s on-field style and preparation. The locker room often uses the word “violent” to describe his play and also notes his high motor, traits credited to his upbringing in Ottawa, Canada, according to ESPN. Head coach Jim Harbaugh called Mesidor’s play “consistently good” and “high-level football,” while defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary said the rookie is now playing the way the staff expects — “fast and violent,” according to ESPN.

Veteran and younger teammates alike cited Mesidor’s work ethic. O’Leary labeled him “the standard as far as our effort goes,” and Derwin James Jr. said, “He’s a beast… He’s going to be one of the top edges in this league,” according to ESPN. Tuli Tuipulotu called Mesidor “just a pro,” noting that Mesidor studies the game, asks questions and seeks advice from veterans like Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree, according to ESPN.

Mesidor entered a linebacker room already featuring established playmakers such as Mack, Tuipulotu and Henley. Chargers staff and players credit the veteran presence for accelerating the rookie’s development, with Mesidor adopting habits learned from All-Pro teammates, according to ESPN.