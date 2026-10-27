Cowboys beat Eagles 38-21 as Williams rushes for career-high 155

PHILADELPHIA — The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-21 on Monday Night Football with a strong offensive showing led by Javonte Williams, who rushed for a career-high 155 yards and scored a rushing touchdown, according to ESPN.

Dallas finished with 204 rushing yards and had a turnover-free outing, while quarterback Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes — two to CeeDee Lamb and one to George Pickens — completing 15 of 27 passes for 212 yards, according to ESPN.

Pickens was used more frequently in the slot, lining up there seven times in the first half (nine times total) and scoring on a 21-yard wheel route. His first catch came for nine yards while aligned on Cooper DeJean, according to ESPN.

The Cowboys’ defense allowed a touchdown on the Eagles’ opening possession for the fifth time this season and the fourth straight game, yielding an eight-yard Saquon Barkley run that capped a four-play, 75-yard drive, according to ESPN. Dallas allowed 416 yards overall.

The victory moved Dallas to 3-4 and into second place in the NFC East behind the New York Giants, with ESPN Analytics giving the Cowboys a 57% chance to win the division, according to ESPN. The Eagles dropped to 2-5, extending their losing streak to five games despite Barkley’s seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for nine yards, according to ESPN.

The Cowboys return home next week to face the Arizona Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Sunday), according to ESPN.