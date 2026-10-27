Solak’s seven things entering NFL Week 8, led by Chiefs trade plea

Week 8 arrives with a loaded slate that includes Ravens at Bills, Vikings at Lions, Browns at Steelers, Chiefs at Broncos and Bears at Seahawks, with divisional matchups such as Falcons at Buccaneers and Colts at Jaguars carrying extra weight, according to ESPN. Every Tuesday during the NFL season, ESPN columnist Samaria Solak lays out seven items she’s watching heading into the week; this edition opens with a call for Kansas City to pursue a receiver and touches on Jared Goff’s MVP case and Kevin Stefanski’s Coach of the Year credentials.

The Chiefs’ 3-0 loss at Seattle prompted the trade plea. Kansas City scored three points, marking only the second time in Patrick Mahomes’ career the team was held to three or fewer, and totaled 11 first downs — the fewest in 153 Mahomes starts, according to ESPN. The passing game produced its fourth start without a single explosive pass. ESPN’s metrics cited the offense at 4.3 yards per play (148th of 153), minus-0.13 EPA per play (148th) and a 34% success rate (152nd).

Availability was a major factor. The Chiefs were without tackles Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore and two of three starting receivers, Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice. ESPN reported Simmons has been out all season, was recently placed on injured reserve and that tensions rose to the point head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes removed him from a meeting. Rice has missed 27 of 43 games since the start of 2024 because of injury or suspension. First-round receiver Xavier Worthy dropped another pass in Week 7, continuing a pattern of unreliability on many downfield routes.

Solak argues the combination of chronic unavailability and recent performance should push Kansas City to consider “drastic measures,” including adding a three-down receiver who can absorb heavy targets, according to ESPN. The column notes undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson has performed well enough in Simmons’ absence that a left-tackle acquisition is not necessary.

Beyond the Chiefs, Solak’s Week 8 topics include a case for Kevin Stefanski as Coach of the Year, Jared Goff as a sleeper MVP candidate, a possibility that Curtis Coleman could revive the Broncos’ offense, concerns about the Ravens’ defense, a projection that QB3 Anthony Richardson will be starting for the Colts by Week 10, and a complicated view on the Panthers’ quarterback situation, according to ESPN.