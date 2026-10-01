Astros face leadership, roster questions after wild‑card sweep

The Houston Astros were the first team eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs, ending their season with a wild‑card sweep at the hands of the Chicago White Sox on the final day of September, according to ESPN.

Key free agents for the club include right‑hander Bryan Abreu and third baseman Isaac Paredes, whose club option converts to a mutual option if Paredes finishes in the top 10 of AL MVP balloting, ESPN reports.

A principal offseason priority is finding or promoting a new lead executive after Dana Brown was dismissed in late August. ESPN notes the Astros navigated the stretch run without a general manager, relying on a committee after the draft and trade deadline that the club says was able to make it work.

How ownership approaches the search will be closely watched. Owner Jim Crane and former player Jeff Bagwell, who has been a vocal analytics skeptic in the past, are identified by ESPN as influential figures whose stance could shape the next front office structure and decision‑making authority.

Context for that choice includes a season that saw Houston rally from a 20‑31 start in late May but still finish having been outscored by 32 runs and needing to win the final two games to reach .500. ESPN suggests that, absent a weak AL West this year, the Astros might have missed the postseason again.

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle predicts the most likely path is an internal promotion, naming assistant general managers Charles Cook, Gavin Dickey or Connor Huff as possible candidates. Doolittle adds that the first sign of how the process will play out may be whether the club waits to appoint a new baseball chief before deciding on manager Joe Espada’s status for 2027.