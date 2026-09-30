Five MLB franchises that have never won a World Series

Twenty-five of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams have won at least one World Series, leaving five franchises without a championship, according to MLB records. The Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays remain without a Commissioner’s Trophy.

The Colorado Rockies, founded in 1993, have made a single World Series appearance. In 2007, Colorado was swept by the Boston Red Sox. The Rockies have never won their division and have reached the postseason via a wild-card berth five times in franchise history.

The Milwaukee Brewers, established in 1970, have also appeared in one World Series, falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games in 1982. Milwaukee reached the National League Championship Series in 2018 but was eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3. In 2025, the Brewers again advanced to the NLCS against the Dodgers.

The San Diego Padres, founded in 1969, have played in two World Series. San Diego lost to the Detroit Tigers in five games in 1984 and was swept by the New York Yankees in 1998. The Padres are MLB’s oldest franchise without a World Series title.

The Seattle Mariners, an expansion team from 1977, remain the only franchise that has never advanced to the World Series. Seattle has made six playoff appearances; the club reached the American League Championship Series in 1995, 2000 and 2001 and again returned to the ALCS in 2025 against the Toronto Blue Jays, falling short of a World Series berth in a pivotal Game 7.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who began play in 1998, have reached the World Series twice. Tampa Bay lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games in 2008 and was defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in 2020.