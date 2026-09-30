Panthers lose top corners to IR, monitor seven injuries ahead of Week 4

The Carolina Panthers (1-2) will be without their top two cornerbacks for the foreseeable future and are monitoring seven other notable injuries entering Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), according to the team’s Wednesday injury report. Carolina is coming off a 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn (quad) and fellow starter Mike Jackson (groin) are on injured reserve. “No one can replace Jaycee Horn,” coach Dave Canales said Monday, adding that the task for the remaining cornerbacks is to “do their jobs” in relief. The Panthers said the secondary will be tested against the Lions and beyond.

Injuries are not limited to the secondary. The team listed starting quarterback Bryce Young and No. 1 wide receiver Jalen Coker among the players it is overseeing as it tries to navigate the early season while dealing with a growing list of absences. The Panthers noted reinforcements could arrive after their Week 5 bye.

Young was listed with a knee issue after limping off following a sack by Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire in the Week 3 loss. He returned to play that drive, visited the medical tent in the third quarter and returned again. Canales said Monday he expected Young to play against Detroit but that the quarterback would undergo further lower-body testing; Young led the offense in Wednesday practice.

The Panthers’ report highlighted a concern about Detroit’s pass rush: through three weeks the Lions have generated 57 quarterback pressures, tied for second in the NFL, and 12 sacks, second-most in the league, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Carolina’s staff noted those numbers increase the importance of Young’s health against a potent front.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) missed Week 3 after injuring himself in Week 2 and was replaced by Tyrel Dodson. Canales said Monday he expected Lloyd to return this week; Lloyd said he was ready and he returned to practice Wednesday. Carolina allowed 132 rushing yards to Cleveland in Week 3, underscoring the value of reinforcements to the front seven.