DraftKings DFS guide: Top values for Sunday’s main slate

Setting a DraftKings NFL Sunday main-slate lineup requires combining value picks at each roster slot and exploiting favorable matchups while remaining inside the salary cap. The weekly evaluation covers the full DraftKings player pool to identify lower-priced options and matchups to play or avoid.

Value is measured by the number of DraftKings points a player is expected to provide per dollar of salary. That calculation can change roster construction: a player listed as “Average” or “Good” value may project to outscore a player labeled a “Great” value, but the lower cap hit from the latter can free salary to upgrade other spots on the roster.

Players are categorized by percentile. “Great” values occupy the 90th percentile of projected value picks for the week, while “Good” plays are in the 75th percentile or better. “Average” covers the 25th through 74th percentiles, “Shaky” spans the 10th through 24th percentiles, and “Poor” picks fall into single-digit percentiles.

Only players projected to score four DraftKings points or more are displayed in the cheat sheet. Player salaries are taken from DraftKings’ main slate and the projections used to generate values are based on ESPN player projections at the time of publication, according to ESPN.

The goal of the cheat sheet is to highlight the best values among affordable options and to flag matchups worth targeting or avoiding, enabling lineups that balance expected production and salary efficiency while complying with the cap.