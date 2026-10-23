Bears honor Mike Ditka with knit headbands, fake mustaches at Soldier Field

CHICAGO — The Bears marked their first home game since Mike Ditka’s death on Oct. 9 with a series of tributes at Soldier Field. According to the team, the first 10,000 fans received knit headbands modeled after the sweater Ditka popularized during his 11 seasons coaching in Chicago, and every fan in attendance was given a fake mustache.

Chicago hosted the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, the same opponent Ditka’s 1985 team defeated in Super Bowl XX to secure the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy. The matchup presented a direct link to the championship season that defined Ditka’s legacy in Chicago.

Right guard Jonah Jackson arrived at the stadium wearing a long-sleeved No. 89 jersey. Stadium analog clocks read 89:00 throughout the afternoon before kickoff as a visible tribute to the number Ditka wore during his Hall of Fame career as a tight end.

Ditka’s No. 89 was retired by the Bears in December 2013, the last player to receive that honor. The team has retired more numbers than any other NFL franchise, and Ditka’s retirement remains the most recent.

Players have been wearing a No. 89 sticker on the back of their helmets since Week 5 and have added a patch over the heart of their navy jerseys to honor Ditka. The measures were part of a broader set of commemorations the club put in place ahead of Thursday night’s game.