Bournemouth completed a 3-0 win over AC Milan at the Vitality Stadium in a match that was effectively decided inside the opening half-hour, according to the match report. Torrential rain and swirling wind set the scene as home supporters celebrated a victory described as historic for the club.

The game was disrupted after 27 minutes when Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was shown a red card for shoving Tyler Adams, prompting a fracas that the referee had to calm, according to the match report. Marcus Tavernier later converted a penalty to make it 2-0, and the hosts added a third before full time.

The result marked an uncomfortable return to England for Milan manager Ruben Amorim, who was in the country for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United 10 months earlier, according to the match report. The crowd chanted “Ruben Amorim it’s happening again” as the manager paced in the dugout and looked visibly dejected, while Bournemouth supporters soaked in the moment.

Bournemouth’s progress to Europe was underlined by the atmosphere and pre-match displays. The announcer opened with “Well, how did we end up here?” and the Steve Fletcher stand held a tifo carrying the same phrase, referencing a rise that saw the club reach European competition for the first time in its 127-year history, according to the match report. The team wore their red and black stripes, a design adopted in the early 1970s with inspiration drawn from Milan.

The home side’s pace was highlighted by Tavernier alongside Justin Kluivert and Ben Gannon-Doak, who caused repeated problems for Milan’s defense, according to the match report. Bournemouth have one win from seven in the Premier League under Marco Rose, who replaced Andoni Iraola in the summer, while Milan enter the clash having shown tactical flexibility and remaining undefeated in Serie A, sitting fourth, according to the match report.