Francisco Lindor appears in Disclosure Day trailer

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is featured in a commercial promoting the upcoming sci-fi film Disclosure Day, which centers on a government conspiracy about the existence of aliens, according to the promotional material.

In the spot, Lindor appears to have just hit a home run to give the Mets a lead when a cardinal lands on his left shoulder and a deer approaches. As he glances up toward the sky he spots a UFO, according to the commercial.

This is not the first time a Mets player has been tied to an alien-themed film. The source notes that in the 1997 film Men in Black, then-outfielder Bernard Gilkey was distracted by a UFO when a ball was hit to the outfield and the ball eventually struck his head. Men in Black III also referenced the Miracle Mets’ 1969 World Series win as a plot point used to locate the film’s antagonist at Shea Stadium.

Disclosure Day is written and directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, the source says. The film is scheduled for release in theaters on June 12.

Lindor is currently on the injured reserve list with a calf injury and is averaging .226 with two home runs in the 2026 season, according to the report.