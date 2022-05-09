“Throughout his lengthy and successful coaching career, Mike has continually proved his ability to lead winning teams,” Kings general manager Monte McNair said in a statement distributed by the organization. He is one of the greatest defensive brains in the NBA, having worked with some of the league’s top players. I am thrilled to bring his significant knowledge to Sacramento.”

It was originally reported on Sunday that the Kings had reached an agreement with the experienced coach, who previously led the Cleveland Cavaliers (2005-10, 2013-14) and Los Angeles Lakers (2011-13). Multiple additional media publications also reported the move. According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the contract is for four years, and an official announcement of the transfer is likely on Monday.

Prior to his coaching positions, Brown was an assistant with the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, and Indiana Pacers. He joined the Warriors in 2016, just in time for their second title under the “Splash Brothers” era. He is likely to remain with the Warriors for the remainder of their playoff run before making the short commute to Sacramento to become the next former Golden State coach to lead the Kings.