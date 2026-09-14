Malik Willis accepts blame after five-sack Dolphins debut

LAS VEGAS — Malik Willis struggled in his first start for the Miami Dolphins, taking five sacks and facing pressure on 17 dropbacks in a 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Willis acknowledged responsibility for the protection breakdowns after the game and said he would shoulder the blame for the poor pass protection.

Willis completed 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards and threw an interception. He also ran for a 14-yard touchdown, Miami’s only touchdown of the game. The Dolphins fell behind by multiple scores and moved to a predominantly passing attack in the second half, a game plan the Raiders exploited with an aggressive rush.

Under pressure, Willis was 5 of 9 for 113 yards, producing a 100.5 passer rating and a completion percentage over expectation of 5.9%. He averaged 3.21 seconds from snap to throw, the fourth-longest time among Week 1 quarterbacks, and led the NFL in average air yards per attempt at 13.6. Willis was off target on 22% of his attempts, the fourth-highest rate in the league for the week.

Coach Jeff Hafley said he retains full confidence in Willis, praising the quarterback’s play with his legs and arm while calling the offense inconsistent overall. Hafley cited penalties as a major issue that repeatedly forced Miami into pass-heavy situations against a strong Raiders front.

Rookie receiver Caleb Douglas provided a bright spot, finishing with a team-high 94 yards on five catches. The Dolphins will remain on the West Coast to practice in Northern California as they prepare for Week 2 at San Francisco. Hafley and Willis said the road trip offers a distraction-free setting for players to bond and sharpen assignments ahead of the matchup with the 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX).