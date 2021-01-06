MLB News: Blake Treinen Re-Signs With the Dodgers on a Discount

It’s taken much longer than anticipated, but the MLB free-agent market is starting to see some movement. The league and the Player’s Union still have a lot to discuss in terms of what the season will look like, which is probably the reason teams have been hesitant to shell out money in the offseason thus far. But the closer we get to the anticipated Spring Training start date, the more teams should start to see transaction spikes.

One of the moves coming out of MLB this week involves a former All-Star closer in Blake Treinen. The Dodgers scooped him up on a 1-year, $10 million deal last offseason in hopes that he could rebound to his All-Star form. Will he didn’t exactly get back to the dominance he once displayed, Treinen showed signs of a resurgence.

Treinen was able to get his walk rate under control and get his groundball percentage back to where it was when he was elite. He had one of the best average exit velocities of any MLB reliever at 84.8 mph. His previous career-low for exit velocity average was 86.7 mph.

The Dodgers also got one heck of a discount with Treinen coming back. While many anticipated him garnering a 2 year, $24 million deal or even 3 years at $36 million, they got him at a fraction of that. Los Angeles signed Treinen to a 2-year pact worth $17.5 million that also includes an $8 million team option for a third year.