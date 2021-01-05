NFL News: New York Jets Fire Head Coach Adam Gase

The 2020 NFL season was absolutely not what the New York Jets were hoping for. Following a year in which they went 7-9 behind 2018 1st round pick quarterback Sam Darnold, Adam Gase and the Jets were hoping to build on the momentum. Instead, they got off to a slow start that never really picked up. That all resulted in a 2-14 record and a VERY early elimination from the playoffs.

To wrap up the season, the Jets decided it was time to part ways with Head Coach Adam Gase. Jets fans had been screaming for this long before the team finished with 14 losses, so the timing adds up. Gase finished his time in New York with a 9–23 regular-season record and will become one of many available NFL coaches.

Jets have fired head coach Adam Gase pic.twitter.com/7CwfCRPJKU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2021

Gase was hired as the 19th head coach in the team’s history back in January of 2019. taking over GM duties on an interim basis after the firing of Mike Maccagnan. The Jets got out to a 1-7 start in his first year after Sam Darnold had to miss 3 games with mono but rebounded to finish the year 7-9. The Jets started this year 0-13 and were the laughing stock of the NFL for the majority of the season. So much so, that when they beat the Rams for their first win of the season, experts criticized them even more for not being able to tank correctly.

The Jets will have the 2nd pick in the NFL draft in 2021 just behind the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished with a 1-15 record.