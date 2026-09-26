Nakobe Dean quickly becomes defensive focal point for Raiders

Nakobe Dean provided a clear example of his impact in Las Vegas on a fourth-quarter third-and-2 in the Raiders’ Week 2 win over the Chargers, when he shifted from the B-gap to the A-gap and stopped running back Omarion Hampton for no gain, forcing a punt, according to ESPN.

Through two games with the Raiders, Dean has produced 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four pressures and two forced fumbles, figures ESPN reported after the Chargers game. The team signed Dean this offseason to a three-year, $36 million contract, and teammates credit his presence for stabilizing the unit; safety Jeremy Chinn told ESPN that Dean has been the defense’s glue.

Dean arrived in Las Vegas after four injury-plagued seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him in the third round of the 2022 draft, according to ESPN. He played at least 15 games just twice in Philadelphia but totaled 226 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 19 tackles for loss across 47 games (27 starts) when he did take the field.

The Raiders paired Dean with Quay Walker to overhaul an inside-linebacker room that had relied last year on short-term veteran deals and inconsistent production. ESPN reported that defensive coordinator Rob Leonard has had a strong start calling plays, and that Dean and Walker have been central to the defense operating more efficiently.

Dean has also supplied pass-rush support. In six pass-rush snaps he produced a 66.7% pressure rate and three quarterback hits, with three pressures coming against the Chargers, per ESPN. Las Vegas entered the week leading the league with eight sacks, ranked fifth in pressures (41) and first in pressure rate (50%), with Maxx Crosby noted as a major factor and Dean providing complementary production.

Versatility has been part of Dean’s early value: ESPN logged him at 71 snaps at inside linebacker, 12 at defensive tackle and 16 at outside linebacker. He has 11 run tackles and two run stuffs, and played 120 defensive snaps (97%) through two games. With Dean on the field the Raiders have allowed 3.7 rushing yards per attempt versus 11 yards per carry when he is off the field, ESPN reported. Las Vegas ranked 15th in rushing yards per game (100.5) and first in defensive rush total EPA (17.71), according to ESPN.

The team also cited Dean’s leadership and winning pedigree as reasons for signing him in free agency; ESPN reported that Dean considered an offer from Dallas before choosing Las Vegas and that he helps line teammates up and keep the defense on the same page.