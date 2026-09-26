Brian Daboll returns to MetLife as Titans offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans visit the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, and much of the attention will be on former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who now serves as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. A number of former Giants staffers and players — including assistants Shea Tierney and Carmen Bricillo and players Wan’Dale Robinson, Austin Schlottmann, Daniel Bellinger and Cor’Dale Flott — will also be making returns to their old building.

Giants staffers with Titans ties include quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, whom the story notes was the Titans’ head coach prior to the hiring of Robert Saleh, and Dennard Wilson, who spent time in Tennessee before becoming New York’s defensive coordinator, according to ESPN. Despite the crossover in personnel and schematic familiarity, Tennessee believes the outcome will be decided by player execution rather than play-calling.

Robinson, who followed Daboll to Tennessee on a four-year, $70 million contract, said the matchup is more about individual matchups than Xs and Os, according to ESPN. Daboll, who spent just over three seasons in New York and compiled a 20-40-1 record with a divisional playoff appearance in his first season, was fired by the Giants in November 2025 after a 2-8 start. He said there are no hard feelings and called the game preparation routine, treating it like any other week, according to ESPN.

The Giants secondary has been affected by injuries. Rookie cornerback Colton Hood was inserted into a starting role last week and allowed four completions on five targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns while primarily covering Rams receiver Davante Adams, according to ESPN. Under Wilson, New York has played man coverage on an NFL-high 18.8% of snaps this season, the story reports, and coach Robert Saleh praised Wilson’s attention to detail and the way his defenses play.

Giants safety Tyler Nubin said he sees similarities in how the Titans are using Daboll, noting an aggressive approach and usage of tight ends, according to ESPN. Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward has attempted only one pass traveling 20 yards or more this season, and the Titans’ tight ends have totaled seven targets through two games. Former Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said he would be willing to help if the offense wanted insight, and Daboll acknowledged his staff reviewed past Titans and Giants film to find tendencies, according to ESPN.