NFL News: JuJu Smith-Schuster Would’ve Signed With the Chiefs if Not For the Steelers

Most around the NFL did no expect JuJu Smith-Schuster to return to the Steelers this offseason. After months of reported back and forth and uncertainty, he was basically a lock to head to another team in free agency.

Then just a few months ago, the standout wide receiver signed a one-year deal worth $8 million in guaranteed money. That would presumably bring him back for another year of working with Big Ben, who many thought could retire this year.

But if not for the Steelers, Juju might have ended up going to another powerhouse offense. The wide receiver said recently that he would have liked to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs if Pittsburgh did not step in to sign him. He also noted that he wouldn’t be able to sign with the division-rival Ravens, who were reportedly in heavy pursuit of him in the offseason.

Imagine a receiver of Smith-Schuster’s talent paired up with guys like Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have plenty of weapons already on offense, but adding in his speed, finesse, and hands would’ve been lethal to almost any defense in the NFL.

But Juju is right back at home in Pittsburgh, at least for this year. Who knows where he will end up next year, and maybe the Chiefs will step up after shedding some salary after this year.