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Norway vs. England live: Quarterfinal in Miami to decide World Cup semifinal spot

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One spot in the FIFA World Cup semifinals is already settled, and Norway and England meet in Miami on Saturday to determine the other place. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET, according to the match preview.

High humidity is expected to affect conditions at kickoff, with temperatures forecast to feel like 111 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the same preview. Organizers and broadcasters have noted the heat as a factor for teams and supporters alike.

Norway enter the fixture led by Erling Haaland as they pursue a place in the tournament’s final four. Haaland figures prominently in Norway’s attacking plans as the side attempts to advance from this knockout round.

England arrive seeking another deep run at a major tournament. The Three Lions are aiming to reach their fourth semifinal in their last five tournaments, continuing a recent run of consistent performances on the international stage.

All live updates from Saturday’s match will be available throughout the game. Coverage will follow events in Miami as each side vies for a place in the semifinals of the competition.

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