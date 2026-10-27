Orlando Pirates left as South Africa’s lone hope after Sundowns, Chiefs exit

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs suffered unexpected exits from their respective CAF second preliminary round ties on Friday, leaving Orlando Pirates as the only PSL side remaining in the Champions League, according to the report. Both Sundowns and Chiefs were described as having the opportunity to convert their continental disappointment into a domestic opportunity.

Morocco’s Abdeslam Ouaddou was singled out as the likely happiest of the major coaches after sweeping aside Namibia’s African Stars, even as fixture congestion looms, the report added. Orlando Pirates are positioned to pick up Sundowns’ spot near the summit of African club competition as the sole South African representative still standing.

Sundowns were eliminated by Angola’s Wiliete on away goals after a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld. The report noted Sundowns outshot Wiliete 18-6 and had 10 shots on target to the Angolan leaders’ two, but were undone when Mabululu converted a move following a Cassius Mailula pass 48 minutes into the second leg. A 0-0 draw in Angola meant Wiliete advanced on away goals. The piece recalled that Sundowns have already won the MTN8 and reached what was described as the effective semi-finals of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, raising standards at Chloorkop and increasing the pressure on coach Miguel Cardoso.

Chiefs exited the CAF Confederation Cup on penalties to Zambia’s Red Arrows. The report cited injuries and fatigue to key players Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena and noted that a Brayan Leon goal was disallowed early in the second half. For Chiefs supporters, the report said, a first PSL title since 2015 remains the overriding priority and the continental exit could allow the club to concentrate on that objective.

The history of Orlando Pirates was also outlined: the club was the first South African side to win the Champions League in 1995 and reached the final in 2013. The report pointed to Pirates’ return to the Champions League semi-finals in 2024-25 under Jose Riveiro as evidence that recent investment in scouting and analysis has paid dividends, and noted that Ouaddou took charge ahead of last season despite the recent continental disappointment.