Porro, Rodri earn high marks as Spain beat France 2-0

Spain outclassed France in a 2-0 win to reach the 2026 World Cup final, according to the match report. Lamine Yamal forced a penalty after stealing the ball from Lucas Digne in the 22nd minute, and Mikel Oyarzabal converted from the spot. Spain doubled the lead in the 58th minute when Pedro Porro combined with Dani Olmo and finished clinically.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente received a 9 out of 10, with the report noting little need for in-game tweaks because of setup done beforehand. France boss Didier Deschamps was rated 4, and the report said he managed a record 26th World Cup match but could not find a way to change the game.

Unai Simón was given a 7 after some uncomfortable moments when rushing out but also meeting Adrien Rabiot’s through ball ahead of Kylian Mbappé, according to the report. Spain’s back line earned strong marks: Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella each received a 9. The report highlighted Cubarsí’s recovery to halt Mbappé, Laporte’s key defensive interventions, Cucurella’s cross that led to the penalty, and Porro’s defensive work and goal.

Midfielders also featured prominently in the ratings. Rodri was rated 9 for his control of the center of the park, while Fabián Ruiz, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo were rated 8. The report noted Yamal’s role in winning the penalty and continuing to threaten; Olmo was credited for first-time passing that helped create chances. Álex Baena was rated 7.

Mikel Oyarzabal, who converted the penalty, was rated 8. Several substitutes were used late: Ferran Torres replaced Oyarzabal in the 74th minute, Mikel Merino and Pedri came on in the 78th, and Marcos Llorente and Nico Williams entered in the 84th minute, according to the report. Spain will now face either England or Argentina for a chance at a second World Cup title.