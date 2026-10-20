PSG releases NFL-style jerseys ahead of Steelers-Saints game in Paris

Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France will be the first NFL International Series game played in France, and is scheduled to air on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Paris Saint-Germain has released a special-edition football jersey created by Fanatics in collaboration with the NFL and Nike to mark the occasion. The crossover design is available in two colorways: PSG’s traditional blue, red and white, and a maroon-and-gold option.

The shirts are styled to resemble NFL jerseys, with a loose fit and a deep V-neck, and include PSG’s club crest alongside Parisian details such as monograms, the local two-digit French department code No.75 and the fleur-de-lis, a symbol that also appears on the Saints’ crest.

The crossover shirts have gone on sale this week, allowing PSG and NFL supporters to purchase the designs ahead of the game. The club’s release continues a recent trend of hybrid soccer-and-NFL garments produced around international events.

Previous examples include limited-edition NFL-style jerseys issued in 2018 for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur — Chelsea’s was plain blue and white and featured Eden Hazard’s name and number — and a 2018 capsule for PSG and Barcelona that used simplified club colors with Neymar and Philippe Coutinho on the name tapes. More recent releases have included Inter Milan’s 2025 design tied to the FIFA Club World Cup, and a 2026 range of World Cup-themed NFL-style shirts for Australia, England and France, each reflecting national colors and detailing.