Alexander-Arnold weighing Real Madrid future as four Premier clubs monitor

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is considering his future at the Bernabéu, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City monitoring the situation, according to TEAMtalk. The 27-year-old has made just three LaLiga starts this season and is reportedly frustrated with limited playing time under José Mourinho amid competition from Denzel Dumfries.

TEAMtalk also notes Liverpool have renewed interest in reinforcements at right back after Jeremie Frimpong’s injury, a development that has heightened attention on Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to confirm a one-year contract extension for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, sources say, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the club is closing in on an official announcement for the 34-year-old.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been scouting Aston Villa attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi following his strong start in the Premier League, TEAMtalk reports. The 21-year-old, signed from SC Freiburg for around £60 million this summer, has two goals and two assists in four matches, and Bayern view him as a potential target if uncertainty grows over Michael Olise.

Interest is also reported elsewhere across the Premier League and Europe. Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle are exploring a move for Roma full back Wesley, who can play on either flank and is expected to command a fee near €60 million, according to Football Insider.

Chelsea are in contact with representatives of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott ahead of a possible January approach, Fabrizio Romano reports; Bournemouth have yet to agree a contract extension with the 23-year-old and any move is expected to require an offer of at least £100 million. Separately, Manchester United and Liverpool have shown interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, with TEAMtalk describing the 26-year-old Germany international as an alternative target for the Reds.

Additional links reported include Real Madrid submitting an offer for Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel (Diario Sport) and reported interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich in Barcelona defender Gerard Martín (Ekrem Konur), among other scouting and monitoring activity across Europe.