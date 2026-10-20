Champions League: Dortmund in early action as Matchday 3 kicks off

The UEFA Champions League returns Tuesday for Matchday 3 of the league phase, with nine matches scheduled across Europe, according to UEFA. The midweek slate brings a mix of high-profile clashes and important group-stage fixtures as teams seek to establish early momentum in the competition.

Among the headline encounters, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain welcome Barcelona in a marquee meeting. Liverpool host Villarreal at Anfield, while Atlético Madrid travel to Germany to face Stuttgart, all fixtures listed on the official Matchday 3 schedule.

Other notable ties on the card include Manchester City facing AEK Athens and Napoli hosting Bodø/Glimt. Those matches form part of a full slate that will test squads across several groups and provide plenty of outcome-defining moments in the league phase.

The day begins with two early fixtures: Fenerbahçe against Slavia Prague and Sabah against Borussia Dortmund. Both matches kick off ahead of the main windows and will offer an early look at form and fortunes for the teams involved.

The program concludes with AS Roma facing Slovan Bratislava and FC Porto taking on PSV Eindhoven. Fans and media outlets will be tracking live updates, scores and highlights throughout the day as Tuesday’s slate unfolds across the continent.