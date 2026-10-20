NHL Tonight: Bruins at Stars and 10 other Tuesday matchups

Eleven games are on the NHL calendar Tuesday, with 22 teams scheduled to play. Broadcast windows and moneylines are listed for each game, and odds are provided by DraftKings and are subject to change.

San Jose visits Montréal at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the Canadiens favored at -205 and a 6.5 over/under. Macklin Celebrini faces a team he has routinely produced against, recording four goals and five assists in four career games versus Montréal, seven of those nine points coming in two matchups in 2025-26.

Colorado travels to New Jersey at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (Avalanche -115, O/U 6.5). The clubs have met 102 times in the regular season and once in a Stanley Cup Final noted for its intensity and for Ray Bourque finally winning a title. Anaheim plays at the New York Islanders at the same time on ESPN+ (NYI -166, O/U 6.5), a meeting that pits Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer against Ducks rookie Beckett Sennecke, who finished a point ahead of Schaefer in the rookie scoring race.

The Los Angeles Kings, still seeking their first win, visit the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (WSH -166, O/U 5.5). L.A. dropped both regular-season meetings with Washington last year (2-1 and 3-1). The Capitals come in on a two-game winning streak, with offseason additions Alex Tuch (five goals) and Boone Jenner (four) leading the goal totals. Toronto plays at Columbus at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (CBJ -162, O/U 6.5); the teams completed a trade on the eve of the season that sent Kirill Marchenko to Toronto and Matthew Knies to Columbus. Marchenko has nine points in nine games so far versus Knies’ four in seven, and Marchenko had signaled an unwillingness to re-sign with Columbus prior to the trade.

Winnipeg faces St. Louis at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (STL -142, O/U 5.5), a Central Division clash marked by the ongoing Connor Hellebuyck situation; according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, three teams are currently in the mix to acquire the former Hart and Vezina winner. The Jets are 4-2-2 and sit three points ahead of the Blues, who have lost each game in which they scored two goals or fewer and have won three of four contests in which they scored more than two. Boston visits Dallas at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN (DAL -170, O/U 5.5).