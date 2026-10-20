U2 to headline Thanksgiving Eve halftime show during Packers-Rams game

The NFL announced U2 will perform the halftime show for the Nov. 25 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, which will air on Netflix. The game is the league’s first Thanksgiving Eve contest and will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

SoFi Stadium also is slated to host Super Bowl LXI, and the league has not yet named a musical act for that game’s halftime show. The U2 performance in November will take place on the same stage that will host Super Bowl LXI.

U2 previously headlined a Super Bowl halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, several months after the Sept. 11 attacks. Lead singer Bono wore a jacket with an American flag lining for that appearance, and the band performed three songs: ‘Beautiful Day,’ ‘MLK’ and ‘Where the Streets Have No Name.’

The band is releasing its sixteenth studio album, Carnaval de Luz, on Nov. 13 and has already released three singles from it — ‘Street of Dreams,’ ‘Silencio’ and ‘The Greatest Show on Earth.’ U2 is planning a world tour in support of the album in 2027.

Thanksgiving and holiday halftime performances have featured a variety of notable moments in recent years. Examples cited by the league include Dolly Parton dressing as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader in 2023, Mariah Carey being carried onto the field by musclemen for the 2005 game in Detroit, and Shaboozey wearing a Detroit Lions jacket during a 2024 performance. Netflix has become a prominent presenter of NFL halftime shows during the holidays, staging Beyoncé for its Christmas Day game in 2024 and Snoop Dogg in 2025.