Three Lions rank among top Knockout league pickups for Week 7

According to ESPN, Detroit Lions players occupy three of the top-12 spots in fantasy points per game: Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 1, Jared Goff at No. 5 and Amon Ra‑St. Brown at No. 12. The Lions as a team rank second in points scored per game (32.8) and fourth in yards per game (393.8), the report added.

Those three Lions were among the 16 most common players on knocked-out teams in Week 6, ESPN noted, a consequence of the franchise’s recent bye. The piece said early-season byes create major challenges in Knockout leagues, and having byes behind a roster is a significant strategic advantage for Week 7.

Week 7’s theme is described as going all in on players with full availability, ESPN wrote. That situation now applies to the top two running backs in fantasy points per game — Gibbs and Kenneth Walker III — giving them a schedule advantage for managers in Knockout formats.

ESPN’s column also highlighted roster construction issues after six weeks, with leagues down to 12 teams. Twelve-team formats typically produce deeper rosters, which compounds bye-week difficulties when most Knockout leagues provide only four bench spots. The story pointed out that draft-day appeal for late-bye players such as Derrick Henry (Week 13) and CeeDee Lamb (Week 14) has diminished as the season progresses, and recommended FAB bids are higher for players who are already past their byes.

The report recommended preserving bench flexibility for managers with injury questions, citing primetime players Rashee Rice and Saquon Barkley as Week 7 examples. ESPN suggested that managers might clear a roster spot to add a fallback like Dameon Pierce, Ryan Flournoy or Rashid Shaheed ahead of late lineup decisions, and emphasized the value of having a spot available at the 7 p.m. ET inactives announcement.

ESPN also summarized FAB bid tiers and listed Gibbs as a top pickup for the week: Gibbs was shown as 10.2% knocked out, ninth overall and RB3, with a position-leading 81% rushing share, a 76% snap rate (fifth-best), a 17% explosiveness rate (third-ranked) and a 5-for-7 goal-line conversion mark. His Week 7 matchup was listed as against Green Bay.