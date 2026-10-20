Spurs, Thunder tied as early NBA title favorites; Wembanyama leads MVP odds

Last season’s Western Conference finalists, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, enter the 2026-27 campaign as co-favorites to win the NBA Finals, each listed at +270, according to DraftKings.

The reigning champion New York Knicks sit well behind the pair at +900, tied with the revamped Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia opened the offseason at 60-1, shortened to 20-1 after acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics (Brown was 13-1), and moved to its current level following the signing of LeBron James, per DraftKings.

The Cleveland Cavaliers separated from a larger group at 25-1 before shortening to 22-1, while the Houston Rockets cut their odds from 50-1 to 35-1 over the summer. In all, 14 teams start the season at 40-1 or shorter to win the title, according to DraftKings. Odds are subject to change.

DraftKings’ favorite for the regular-season Most Valuable Player is Victor Wembanyama at +205, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at +380 and Luka Dončić at +475. Reigning multiple-time winners and perennial contenders are also listed among the top odds: Nikola Jokić at +650, Jayson Tatum at 12-1 and Giannis Antetokounmpo at 14-1, according to DraftKings.

Additional MVP odds from DraftKings include Anthony Edwards 16-1; Cade Cunningham 30-1; Jalen Brunson 50-1; Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown both 90-1; Donovan Mitchell 100-1; Tyrese Haliburton 120-1; Devin Booker 150-1; Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard 170-1; Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid 200-1; and Paolo Banchero and Cooper Flagg 250-1.