NBA opens 2026-27 season with tripleheader: Pistons-Celtics to Knicks-76ers, Spurs-Thunder

According to the NBA, the 2026-27 season opens with a three-game slate that begins with a rare daytime meeting between the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics. The opener sets the tone for a night that includes ring festivities at Madison Square Garden and a Western Conference rematch to close the evening.

The Pistons enter the season coming off a 60-win campaign, according to the NBA, while the Celtics debut a new-look pairing of Jayson Tatum and Paul George. The daytime tip marks an uncommon start for the league’s calendar and pits a high-performing Detroit club against Boston’s reconfigured core.

At Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks will raise a banner for the first time in 50 years, according to the NBA. The ring night coincides with a matchup against a revamped Philadelphia 76ers roster that now includes Jaylen Brown and LeBron James alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, according to the league.

The night concludes with a rematch of the 2026 Western Conference finals as the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Five months after defeating Oklahoma City in a Game 7 to reach the Finals, San Antonio welcomes its former conference rival, and both teams return most of their cores, setting up a contest filled with familiar matchups and added tension, according to the NBA.

Coverage of the opening-night tripleheader will include the top moments and highlights from each game, focusing on the matchups, ceremonies and on-court storylines that open the league’s new season.