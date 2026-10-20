Rays’ process, depth propel Tampa Bay to World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a trip to the 122nd World Series with a 7-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, a win that capped a season built on an organizational identity forged through adversity. Tropicana Field hosted 40,230 fans for the deciding game.

The club’s emphasis on self-awareness and process endured through significant setbacks. A natural disaster tore the roof off their home, damage from Hurricane Milton forced a temporary move for the 2025 season and the planned cornerstone of the franchise, Wander Franco, suffered the demise of his career, yet the Rays maintained their principles and focus on winning.

Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander credited the culture for the run. “We have people that truly care about what they do,” Neander said, noting a “relentless pursuit of improvement by way of respecting all our differences and finding the good in each and everybody involved in this organization.” Neander leads a baseball operations department nearly 200 heads deep.

The roster that emerged from that structure was a 26-player group described as a collection of misfit toys who delivered when it mattered. Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz, each acquired in separate trades with the Guardians three years apart, hit late-inning two-run homers that supplied the margin of victory. Freddy Peralta, secured in an August deadline deal with the New York Mets, worked 5 1/3 innings and was named ALCS MVP. The club recorded 54 innings of error-free baseball in the series.

The Rays are frequently compared to the Milwaukee Brewers as teams built more on production than payroll. The piece noted payroll rankings of 26th and 19th, respectively, and market sizes of 19th and 30th, arguing both clubs blend scouting and statistics and mix small-ball fundamentals with power to produce multidimensional offense, pitching depth and attention to defensive detail.

That ethos translated to the celebration on the field: Caminero was seen dancing and holding a flag declaring the Rays AL champions — a finale that, according to the story, was emblematic of a franchise long committed to a single purpose: winning despite the impediments it has faced.