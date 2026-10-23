Ronald Araújo’s rise from Uruguay setbacks to Liverpool favorite

Ronald Araújo’s surprise summer loan from Barcelona to Liverpool has become one of the season’s notable stories, with the defender furthering his case by scoring in Liverpool’s 4-3 UEFA Champions League win over Villarreal. After the match, Araújo told Spanish outlet SER that he felt settled, praised the people at the club and said the move gave him the playing time he needed.

Araújo’s current renaissance is built on a history of reinvention that began in Uruguay. According to ESPN, he first arrived at the Complejo Celeste at 14 for an under-15 trial, accompanied by his mother, Karina. Originally a quick forward at hometown club Huracán de Rivera, he was tried on the left wing for a week and did not make the cut.

By 2017, Araújo had changed position and returned to the national training centre as a defender after joining second-division Rentistas. Alejandro Garay, who gave Araújo his youth international debut, told ESPN he initially did not recognize the player because Araújo’s physical profile had changed since his earlier trial. Araújo went on to become a regular at youth level and made his senior debut for Uruguay in 2020, by which time he was already drawing attention with Barcelona’s first team.

The defender’s club development involved rapid progression after a move to Montevideo for a Rentistas trial at 17. ESPN reports that, following five months with the under-19s, he was promoted to the senior squad and caught the eye of top-flight Boston River. Alejandro Apud, who handed Araújo his first-team debut for Boston River, told ESPN the player adapted quickly and showed a strong capacity to learn. Apud said Araújo played in reserve matches both as a central midfielder and defender before coaches decided his speed and attributes would best suit a defensive role.

Coaching staff implemented individualized training to improve facets of his game, including his left foot, heading, long and short passing, closing down opponents and defensive coverage, ESPN reports. Having grown up on the Uruguay-Brazil border and developed outside La Masia, Araújo’s unconventional path now has him a firm fan favorite at Anfield and, according to ESPN, a move that is beginning to look like a masterstroke for all parties.