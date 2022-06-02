in NCAA Golf Championship

In the second round of the NCAA golf tournament, BYU and Utah are both struggling

On Saturday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oklahoma claimed a two-shot lead in the NCAA Golf Championship, while BYU and Utah slid six and nine places, respectively, and are at the bottom of the 30-team field heading into Sunday’s third round. Things may get more difficult for BYU if the other 29 teams do not obtain good scores. It also has the potential to reignite the controversy over the NCAA’s “no play Sunday” rule.

Oklahoma is 2-over par, two strokes ahead of Friday’s leader Vanderbilt, which is 4-over. Oklahoma, North Carolina, and reigning national champion Pepperdine are all at 16-over. The Waves, more than any other team, made the most of Saturday, climbing nine positions to No. 5.

BYU’s team is in 23rd place after a 22-over-par round. Utah finished in 28th place with a score of 29 over par. After Sunday’s third round, the top 15 teams will proceed to Monday’s final round of stroke play. After that, the top eight teams will compete in match play on Tuesday and Wednesday. BYU will not compete in the third round on Sunday, but its third-round score of 10-over par from Thursday’s solo play will be added to the scoreboard.

 

Written by Brook Smith

